The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football in Week 13, the NFL announced Tuesday.
The Sunday primetime game was originally scheduled for the 49ers (5-5) and Seahawks (3-7), but the NFL determined the AFC West matchup between the 7-4 Chiefs and 5-5 Broncos was more appealing.
It will be the fifth primetime game of the season for the Chiefs with a sixth looming at the Chargers in Week 15. The Chiefs are on a bye this week.
The Chiefs also announced a two-year extension for long-snapper James Winchester on Tuesday. Winchester has been with the Chiefs since 2015 and has not missed a game in that time.
