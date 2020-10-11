The NFL was moved the Week 6 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills to Monday, October 19.

The two AFC contenders will kick off at 4 p.m. Monday on Fox 26 KNPN, the NFL announced Sunday. The game was originally moved back from Thursday Night Football during the week after the league moved this week's game between the Titans and Bills from Sunday to Tuesday due to an outbreak within the Titans organization. The NFL originally said the Chiefs and Bills would play later in the weekend, confirming a third Monday night game in four weeks for the Chiefs.

The move is a ripple from positive cases over the weekend, forcing the Broncos and Patriots, originally moved from Sunday to Monday, to be postponed due to more cases in New England and a closure of their facility. Tennessee announced another staffer tested positive Sunday, further putting Tuesday's game against Buffalo in doubt.