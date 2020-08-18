The Kansas City Chiefs announced Tuesday they will host two special Season Ticket Member days at Arrowhead Stadium during training camp.

According to a press release, the first Season Ticket Member day will be held Saturday, Aug. 22 with the second following the next week on Aug. 29.

In order to comply with COVID-19 restrictions, capacity will be restricted to 2,000 fans on the first day and 5,000 fans on the second.

The Chiefs will also be celebrating their Super Bowl LIV championship at the Aug. 29 event by raising a championship flag over the west end zone. The flag will match the team’s Super Bowl IV championship flag. A championship banner will be unveiled at the Chiefs’ season opener on Sept. 10.

Season Ticket Members attending the events will be subject to the health and safety restrictions announced by the team Monday.

For a full list of the health and safety protocols at Arrowhead Stadium, visit www.chiefs.com/stadium/covid.