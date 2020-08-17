The Kansas City Chiefs announced Monday its health and safety plans at Arrowhead Stadium for the upcoming season.

According to a press release, the Chiefs finalized plans to reduce Arrowhead Stadium capacity for home games to roughly 22 percent.

Other gameday health and safety measures include enhanced cleaning and sanitization measures, social distancing in seating and high traffic areas and hand sanitizing stations throughout the stadium.

Fans will also be required to wear masks throughout the duration of the game.

The stadium has designated entrance and exit gates to reduce the overlap of people.

Along with in-stadium restrictions, parking will only be available to ticket-holding fans. Cars will be required to park one space apart, and tailgating will be allowed within a car’s tailgate area.

For a full list of COVID-related rules and restrictions on Chiefs home games, head to www.chiefs.com/stadium/covid.