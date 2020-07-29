The Chiefs continue to tweak their roster ahead of on-field work for training camp.
The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to terms with safety Tedric Thompson ahead of the start of on-field work for training camp.
His agent, David Canter, announced the move Tuesday night on Instagram.
The 6-foot, 204-pounder entered the league in 2017 out of Colorado as a fourth-round pick with the Seattle Seahawks, where he spent three seasons before being released during this offseason.
Thompson, 25, appeared in 29 games with 16 starts in Seattle, totaling 80 tackles, three interceptions and five passes defensed. He missed 16 total games the past two seasons.
Thompson's pending arrival comes days after the Chiefs signed veteran guard Kelechi Osemele, who adds depth on the offensive line following Laurent Duvernay-Tardif's decision to opt out due to COVID-19 concerns in 2020.
The Chiefs' safety group currently consists of Thompson, Juan Thornhill, Tyrann Mathieu, Daniel Sorensen and Armani Watts.