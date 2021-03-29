After addressing their biggest offensive need with the front five, the Kansas City Chiefs have turned their attention to the other side of the ball.

The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a one-year deal with free agent defensive tackle Jarran Reed, according to multiple reports. The former Seattle Seahawks is signing a deal worth $5 million guaranteed and can reach as much as $7 million.

The 2016 second-rounder has collected 19 sacks over the past three seasons and is the second defensive lineman from Seattle to be acquired by general manager Brett Veach. Kansas City acquired Frank Clark via trade in 2019.

Reed, 28, bolsters a pass rush that was among the league leaders in 2019 before being inconsistent a season ago. He gives the team another proven commidity between the duo of Clark and Chris Jones.

With a salary cap nearly $30 million originally projected at $182.5 million, Reed began a cap casualty in Seattle. He signed a two-year, $23 million extension in March. That included nearly $14 million in 2021, though the Seahawks released him to save $9 million to retain Carlos Dunlap.

According to reports, Reed quickly reached out to Clark, a teammate of his for three years in Seattle. Reed’s best season in Seattle occurred in 2018, when he recorded a career-high 10.5 sacks and 24 quarterback hits. Clark had a career-high 13 sacks and 27 quarterback hits that same season.

The Chiefs ultimately beat out seven teams for the 6-3, 306-pounder.

In 2019, Reed served a six-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. He finished the season with just two sacks in 10 games. Last year, Reed started 15 games. He recorded 38 tackles, 22 pressures, 6.5 sacks, 14 quarterback hits and forced one fumble.