With the NFL season coming to a close Sunday, the picture for the 2021 campaign is already in focus.

Each team now knows its 16 opponents for the current schedule formula, and it will bring an enticing and difficult challenge to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Along with the typical road and home dates against AFC West foes in the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers, the Chiefs will also face two of the most traditional conferences in football.

Kansas City will face the AFC North and welcome the Pittsburg Steelers and Cleveland Browns to Arrowhead while traveling to Baltimore and Cincinnati.

The Steelers finished the year as the AFC's No. 3 seed, and the 2018 matchup saw Patrick Mahomes throw six touchdowns for Kansas City's first win at Heinz Field since 1985. The matchup will feature two of the great young and explosive offenses in the AFC.

The Browns ended the NFL's longest playoff drought by clinching a wild card spot with a win against the Steelers on Sunday.

Mahomes will also face off with Lamar Jackson for the fourth straight season while the Chiefs could see former Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow for the first time.

Kansas City will also take on the NFC East, a division that includes the most questions of any, with home games against the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. Kansas City will go to Philadelphia and Washington, which could mean matchups against former quarterback Alex Smith and former offensive coordinator Doug Pederson. The Chiefs and Cowboys have only face off in Kansas City five times, the last being a 17-16 win in 2013. The last four have been one-score games.

Kansas City will also host AFC East champion Buffalo, one of the rising franchises in the NFL. The Bills are the No. 2 seed in this year's AFC field and could travel to Kansas City for the AFC Championship on Jan. 24.

Kansas City will also travel to the AFC South champion Tennessee Titans. The two faced off in last year's AFC Championship and beat the Chiefs in the regular season a year ago behind Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill.

The NFL is also likely to expand to 17 regular season games, with the additional being an interconference matchup. The Chiefs would reportedly play the Green Bay Packers in 2021.