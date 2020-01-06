KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just 13 weeks ago, the Kansas City Chiefs lost by a touchdown to the Houston Texans.
But head coach Andy Reid acknowledged at Monday’s press conference that the Chiefs aren’t the same as they were in October.
“Every team changes throughout the season — they develop their personality,” Reid said. “We’ve all got the highs and the lows, and you kinda work through that, and here you sit. We’re not the same as we were at the beginning — they’re not the same as they were at the beginning. So here we go.”
During that 31-24 loss in October, the Chiefs were missing linemen Eric Fisher and Andrew Wylie along with other injuries. Also, last season’s MVP Patrick Mahomes II was playing through a sore ankle.
Going into the Sunday game, Reid said everyone who is available is healthy and would practice on Monday. In other words, the Chiefs are completely different than they were at the start of the season.
But, the Chiefs have been fighting for a chance at this year’s division title since last season when they lost in overtime to the Patriots in the AFC Championship.
Since that game, the Chiefs have made changes to their defense and continued to build an impressive offensive around Mahomes. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo was brought on to the Chiefs’ coaching staff on Jan. 24. The beginning of the season showed holes in the defense, with 10 teams scoring an average of 23.9 points against the Chiefs.
Now, the Chiefs defense is allowing an average of 11.5 points in the last six games.
The Texans have scored an average of 22.5 in the same number of games, including their one postseason overtime win last weekend. Only the Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers have held the Texans to fewer than 11 points all season.
“It’s gonna be one of those games,” Reid said. “They’ve got good players, we’ve got good players, so whatever happened back then happened and we roll now. They’re different, and we’re different. It should lead to a pretty good game.”