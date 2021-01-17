For the first time in his Kansas City Chiefs career, Chad Henne’s chance at having his moment came.

In the Chiefs’ postseason history, many plays live in lore. From last year’s run, Dan Sorenson sniffing out the fake punt against the Texans, Patrick Mahomes’ touchdown run against the Titans, and ‘Do we have time to run Wasp?’ from Super Bowl LIV stand out.

With the starting quarterback watching from the locker room following concussion protocol, Henne’s opportunity came with the game on the line.

“It’s definitely a big adrenaline rush,” said Henne, a 13-year veteran, of realizing the chance at hand with Mahomes struggling to leave the field. “Obviously, you never want to see a guy like Patrick go down, obviously one of the best players in the league. But that’s why I’m here coming in prepared.

“There’s a lot of great players around me, they made me feel confident and just went in there and tried to take what the defense gave me and make some plays while doing that.”

Henne’s first drive resulted in a Harrison Butker field goal to extend the lead to 22-10 late in the third quarter.

The Browns answered back in the fourth with a Kareem Hunt rushing touchdown, and the Chiefs’ time to control the clock came. On first-and-25, though, Henne’s deep shot was intercepted and gave the Browns the ball with 8:10 to plan, with a touchdown delivering the Browns the lead.

Cleveland converted a fourth-and-1, but Charvarius Ward stopped Hunt on a catch to force and punt on fourth-and-9 with 4:19 to play.

On the first third down of the drive, Henne moved the chains with a pass to Darrel Williams. The next set of downs saw Henne take a sack after a miscommunication with Travis Kelce, who said he didn’t hear the whole play. Then came third-and-14, and Henne showed what he’s made of.

“Nobody got down. I mean, there was nobody that was hanging their head or moping throughout the game,” coach Andy Reid said. “Things didn’t always go the direction we wanted to go, and the guys kept battling.”

Henne dropped back and saw the sideline open up, and he took off to his left. As he approached the first-down marker, he dove ahead, hoping to pick up the yardage necessary to end the game with the Browns having no more timeouts.

“I had a lot of running room and just tried to make the first down as much as possible,” Henne said. “Put my head down, this team has given me so much, so I put my body out there for them.”

During the measurement, which ruled Henne just shy of a first down, Henne and Eric Bieniemy settled on a play call for fourth down, going for the jugular to end the game and keep the ball out of the Browns’ hands near midfield.

Henne signaled Williams from out wide to the backfield, prompting the announcer crew to guess a hard count and timeout, and eventual punt. Instead, Henne snapped the ball, rolled right and found Tyreek Hill in man-to-man coverage for the easy first-down conversion.

“Film study showed that they would be in man coverage and we had the play, talked about the play Saturday night,” Henne said. “We felt confident in that play and one-on-one match up with Tyreek Hill, majority of the time he’s going to win. He did a great route, and I just had to put the ball where it needed to be.”

And from there, Henne went into victory formation, sending Kansas City to the AFC Championship.