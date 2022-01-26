Byron Pringle has been on a tear this postseason.
A third-year wideout who went undrafted out of Kansas State, Pringle has taken on a larger role on one of the best offenses in the league.
He recorded career-highs in catches (42), yards (568), and touchdowns (5) during the regular season.
Pringle’s stat-stuffing has continued in the postseason, as he’s registered more of a presence on the field now than the last two postseasons combined.
Behind all of the breakout success is Pringle’s preparation in the offseason.
“The only thing I did was cut my weight down and just try to get faster,” Pringle said. “I’ve been doing that well, so I think that was my biggest thing that I wanted to do was maintain my weight and to be able to keep speed.”
With plenty of weaponry around him like Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman, Patrick Mahomes has gained more trust in Pringle throughout their time together.
“Guys like Byron Pringle, I’ve thrown to him for three or four years now, Demarcus Robinson same thing and then Mecole, I’ve been with him since he entered the NFL. So just knowing where they’re going to be at, how they play and developing those relationships and chemistry with them, I think helps out a ton when you’re on the football field,” Mahomes said.
Pringle tallied a touchdown catch six times this season out of 19 games played and averaged 33.4 receiving yards per game, but he quickly made his mark in the postseason.
In the Chiefs’ two playoff matchups, Pringle recorded 66 yards receiving and three touchdowns.
Since Week 18, Pringle has collected no fewer than seven targets in any of the last three games.
As Kansas City’s secret weapon helped guide the Chiefs to their fourth straight AFC title game against the Bengals on Sunday, there’s no slowing down Pringle.
“I try not to look back on the game and wish I had that back. Just come down with it, watch it into the tuck. That’s my main thing and go out and have fun. No pressure. Just do me,” Pringle said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.