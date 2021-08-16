Former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith will return to NFL screens on Sundays as an analyst for ESPN, the network announced Monday.
He will appear in “multiple shows and in various roles,” ESPN said. That includes work on “SportsCenter,” “Monday Night Countdown” and “Sunday Night Countdown.” He will also contribute to ESPN’s coverage of Super Bowl LVI and the 2022 NFL draft.
Smith played for the Chiefs from 2013-17 and led the franchise to four playoffs appearances. The Chiefs were 50-26 in games he started.
In his career with the 49ers, who drafted him first overall in 2005, and Washington, Smith made three Pro Bowl appearances. He was the 2020 Comeback Player of the Year.
For his career, Smith started 167 games, and his teams went 99-67-1 in those contests. He passed for 35,650 yards, 199 touchdowns and 109 interceptions. He was selected to three Pro Bowls.
