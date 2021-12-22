As COVID-19 continues to sweep across the NFL, the Chiefs are managing the struggle as best as possible.
“Obviously this week we’ve had a couple people test positive, but that’s part of it,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “It’s part of the world we live in today. Guys have done a good job so far of trying to keep themselves away from people, but at the end of the day COVID can hit anyone and I think you’re seeing that.”
Despite going through the uncertainty of what players the team will have on the field Sunday, the Chiefs say they have a next man up mentality, as they push for the playoffs once again.
After the Chiefs sent seven players to the COVID-19/reserve list on Tuesday, two players were activated off it on Wednesday.
WR Josh Gordon and LB Willie Gay returned to practice Wednesday. They had both been on the COVID list since the beginning of last week.
With OL Mike Remmers being the lone Chief to join the COVID list on Wednesday, the grand total sits at 13 players still in protocol just a few days away from their next contest.
Mahomes said the team is hoping to fill in the gaps as best as they can.
“All we can do is have guys step up,” Mahomes said. “We have a lot of great guys in this locker room, and I have the full trust in them that they can get the job done and hopefully find a way to get the win on Sunday.”
Gordon will be a name to watch this week leading up to Sunday’s game, as the Chiefs’ top two offensive weapons, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, remain on the COVID list.
Because of his past success, Mahomes said he is confident that Gordon can step in and produce if called on.
“He’s been able to go out there and produce at a high level in this league,” Mahomes said. “He still has the talent; he still has the work ethic and now it’s just about going out there and getting more opportunities.”
No matter who’s available, Mahomes said he hopes the Chiefs can come together to produce as a team.
“Hopefully we’re able to get Travis and Tyreek back but if not, we have other guys that will step up and take on those roles,” Mahomes said. “In part, a receiver here, a receiver there, running backs, tight ends and we’ll find a way to make up for the production that we’re missing.”
While the threat of losing players to positive tests is ongoing, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said they will prepare for success, no matter the circumstances.
“We went this long without it, so now we’re kind of working through it,” Reid said. “You see different teams going through these stretches where that happens, and that’s kind of where we’re at. I don’t know what’s going to happen going forward.”
The Chiefs will host the Steelers on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.