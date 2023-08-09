The Kansas City Chiefs moved indoors for training camp on Wednesday as rain rolled through the area, resulting in a shorter practice for the athletes.
The Chiefs were once again without TE Jody Fortson, CB L’Jarius Sneed and WR Kadarius Toney. RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire was back from an illness.
With Thursday off, the Chiefs have one more practice before they showcase their newly acquired talent in New Orleans against the Saints for the first preseason game of the year.
While fans are not likely to see the starters for much of the three game preseason slate, that ultimately could end up helping the team.
“It’s about depth and competition, you know, and when you have a roster full of good players, it breeds competition and makes it hard on coach Reid, on Veach, etc,” offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said. “So, you know, guys are going to get opportunities now, what are you going to do with it?”
Players will be evaluated on how they line up against certain schemes, if they can remember assignments and overall playmaking ability. One thing the rookies and veterans who’ve migrated from other organizations have to worry about is the huddle.
Yes ... the huddle.
“When kids get here, you get in a huddle and you hear long words, that’s the hard part,” Nagy said. “So for the rookies coming in, that’s why that first year, it’s never really that easy.”
Second-year wide receiver Skyy Moore dealt with the transition from a no-huddle offense to an offense that does huddle, and as Nagy said, it’s not easy. In fact, it took Moore some time to fully get a grasp.
“For me to understand all three positions, I feel like it took me probably about to like week four last year… week five,” Moore said.
Having that experience as a rookie, Moore doesn’t have as many small, tedious things to worry about. He’s now able to adjust routes on the fly better, knowing what windows Patrick Mahomes will throw into, and adding a second gear to his game.
“I think growth within the system of being able to play fast because he knows where to go,” Nagy said. “He’s had the talent, last year just learning the offense and now being able to transition to playing faster.”
Moore hauled in five passes on nine targets during the Chiefs’ playoff run earlier this year, and he even ended up scoring his first career touchdown on the biggest stage in Super Bowl 57.
That late season success built a foundation for his sophomore season.
“It definitely helped my confidence tremendously,” Moore said. “Just knowing that I had like a rollercoaster season and for me to leave that season with, you know, on the high that I did, you know, gave me all the confidence to come back even better and keep, you know, keep the train rolling.”
