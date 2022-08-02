Orlando brown jr

Chiefs offensive linemen Orlando Brown Jr. and Prince Tega Wanogho arrive for Chiefs training camp at Missouri Western on Monday in St. Joseph.

 Photo courtesy of Kansas City Chiefs

The NFL training camp period can be an interesting one for all parties involved. You may find a gem that can impact your team early, or an important figure in a team could go down with an injury.

In the Kansas City Chiefs’ case, they got a different type of surprise this time around with their left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. coming back to the team, suiting up, and participating in practice. Although he missed a handful of training camp practices early on, he looked like he never missed a beat.


