Three weeks have come and gone, as Kansas City Chiefs training camp wrapped up Wednesday morning at Missouri Western.
While the team now looks ahead to the beginning of the season and returning to Kansas City, they said they’ve enjoyed their experience in St. Joseph.
“St. Joe has been amazing to us, but I think it’s about time for my own house,” Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones said. “I appreciate Missouri Western for giving us the opportunity to come back. It’s been two years, two or three years, since we had the opportunity to come back, but I think it’s about time for us to get back to KC.”
After more than 20 practices at Missouri Western over the last few weeks, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he’s seen a lot of good things out of the group.
“Job well done for what we needed to get done here, we just gotta keep going,” Reid said. “It’s not done here, we gotta keep rolling. Their effort and attitude and everything was good, and I appreciated that, as did the coaches.”
Training camp has showcased many different looks for the Chiefs, one of them being Jones’ move from interior defensive line to defensive end. He said it’s been a learning process throughout camp.
“Defensive end, I haven’t played it since I was in college,” Jones said. “The play call is a little different for me, having to drop, having to understand offensive formations to react off of different plays, so still learning.”
One thing Jones said he’s looking forward to once the season starts is lining up across from someone other than his own team.
“I’ve been eager to get back on the field and hit somebody else other than Pat Mahomes and the freakin offense,” Jones said. “Coach Reid’s play-calling is far-fetched... It’s different, so to be able to play somebody that’s regular, it’s fun.”
Another exciting storyline to watch has been the development of the new starting offensive line. Three rookies figure to start in front of Mahomes this season, one of which is right tackle Lucas Niang.
Along with center Creed Humphrey and right guard Trey Smith, Niang said
“It doesn’t matter to us that we’re rookies, it’s just football,” Niang said. “We’re always together, learning together, working together, making sure we communicate.”
One thing that Niang notes as something that’s helped him improve throughout camp is matchup up with Jones on the end.
“I gotta know my assignment so I can just go out there and play, because I can’t be unsure about what I have to do if I have to go block him,” Niang said. “He’s pushed me to just know my assignments and get my technique down.”
As camp comes to a close, Jones said the campus community has been very welcoming to the team during their stay.
“I love the dorms, amazing program that they’re running here,” Jones said. “The faculty, staff and cafeteria has been amazing. The people around the facility have been amazing.”
Reid said it’s been a great experience, and he’s also appreciative of the school and people.
“We appreciate the people here,” Reid said. “They did a great job, which they’ve always done, and we just appreciate the hospitality that St. Joe, the city, and Missouri Western State University has given us.”
The Chiefs now look ahead to Friday’s preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals before returning to Kansas City for practice, beginning Monday.
