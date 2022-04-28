Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie runs during a play in the second half of the team’s game against UCLA in 2021 in Seattle. McDuffie was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL draft Thursday.
Associated Press
Washington defensive back Trent McDuffie participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in March in Indianapolis. McDuffie is a possible pick in the NFL Draft.
The Kansas City Chiefs started off the 2022 NFL Draft with a bang, trading up to select cornerback Trent McDuffie out of Washington with the 21st pick Thursday night.
The Chiefs acquired the 21st overall pick in a trade with the New England Patriots, sending the 29th pick, along with a third and a fourth round pick, to the Patriots in the deal.
McDuffie was one of the highest-regarded cornerbacks in the draft, and Chiefs general manager Brett Veach treated him as such. Veach said he didn’t expect to see McDuffie available at 21, so they had to trade up to get him.
“Trent’s a guy that can come in here Day 1,” Veach said. “I mean, he’s wired the right way. Extreme knowledge of the game, a three-year players. That was certainly a position that we wanted to for us.”
McDuffie has the speed and athleticism to play either on the outside or in the slot in the Chiefs defense. Versatility is a strength in his game, as McDuffie played both as an outside and nickel corner at Washington.
Cornerback was a need for the Chiefs going into the draft, as they lost a starter in Charvarius Ward to the San Francisco 49ers in free agency this offseason.
McDuffie is the first cornerback the Chiefs have selected in the first round since 2015, when KC selected fellow Washington product Marcus Peters.
McDuffie was the third cornerback selected in the draft, after the Texans selected Derek Stingley Jr. third overall and the Jets selected Sauce Gardner fourth overall.
