Back in 2017, the Chiefs were set of taking the next face of the franchise with their first round draft pick. Kansas City did just that, taking Patrick Mahomes 10th overall.

But Andy Reid said Mahomes wasn’t the only name on the Chiefs draft board. Christian McCaffrey, who went eighth overall to the Carolina Panthers, was also in the mix.

“He would’ve fit in the offense well,” Reid said. “I think probably every coach would say that in this league.”

Things have worked out well for Kansas City, but the Chiefs will get a taste of what could’ve been Sunday when they host the Panthers at Arrowhead Stadium.

McCaffrey has been battling an ankle injury since week two of the 2020 season, but signs are pointing toward his return Sunday.

In two games this season, McCaffrey has tallied 223 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns.

In a 2019 season that saw the Stanford product reach First Team All-Pro status and the first Pro Bowl of his career, McCaffrey racked up 1,387 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns to go along with 116 receptions for 1,005 receiving yards and 4 receiving touchdowns. He accounted for 43% of his team’s offensive yards.

That performance set the 24-yard-old up for a four-year, $64 million contract, making him the highest paid running back in NFL history.

Needless to say, the Panthers have had a huge slot to fill with McCaffrey’s absence. Along the stretch, Carolina has gone 3-3, but players have stepped up to fill the void, namely, running back Mike Davis and flex Curtis Samuel.

“Their other running back (Davis) is doing very well too filling in for him, along with the receiver that also plays running back (Samuel),” Reid said. “They’ve got three guys there that are really talented players.”

The Chiefs could have their hands full with the Carolina offense, but Reid said they are more than up to the task.

Reid credits his defensive staff for the way they’ve coached the guys.

“They hammer that point home and the guys believe in it and they’re the ones executing it on the field,” Reid said. “They believe in it, some of it is just being in the proper position to able to either make an interception or not and understanding the defense and so there’s a lot of hours that go in from a players standpoint on making sure they know the scheme and can take advantage of opportunities when the ball is in the air, so they’ve done a nice job there.”

In addition to the ground attack, the Panthers have been effective through the air, as well. The Panthers, led by quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and receivers D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson rank in the top 10 in passing yards in the NFL this season.

Despite injuries and suspensions throughout the year, the Chiefs defensive backfield has been effective, allowing the third-least passing yards a game to opposing teams.

Reid thinks the unit can do enough to stifle the Panthers Sunday.

“The guys all trust each other,” Reid said. “At that position you got to have great communication. That becomes very important that they have trust in each other.”

Both sides will be challenged come Sunday afternoon, but the addition of McCaffrey will add extra fits for the Chiefs defensive staff to prepare for.

“He was a heck of a college player and he’s sure doing a nice job in the NFL,” Reid said. “We’ll have to make sure we know what’s going on with him.”

The Chiefs will host the Panthers Sunday at Arrowhead.