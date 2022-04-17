Nearly three months after a disappointing end to the season, the Kansas City Chiefs are set to get back to work.
Andy Reid and Company will begin phase one of their offseason workout program Monday. This portion of the offseason consists of two weeks limited to meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation.
The program will rev up following the 2022 NFL Draft, set to take place Thursday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30. Phase two will consist of the next three weeks, and on-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills conducted at a walk through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.
That portion incorporates rookie minicamp, which will take place for three days beginning Saturday, May 7.
Phase three will then begin near the end of May and can include 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted. Kansas City’s OTAs are scheduled for May 25-27, June 1-3 and June 8-11
OTAs are voluntary until mandatory minicamp, which the Chiefs will hold for rookies and veterans Tuesday, June 14 through Thursday, June 16.
But many of the team’s members have been together and working out already. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared a video last week of a throwing session with him, tight end Travis Kelce, wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Cornell Powell and Mecole Hardman, and running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Ronald Jones.
Smith-Schuster, Valdes-Scantling and Jones are new to the fold after an offseason that has featured some roster turnover. The offense saw wide receiver Tyreek Hill depart for Miami via trade while Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson left in free agency. Jones joins a backfield that currently has Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and the likes of Darrel Williams and Jerick McKinnon remain free agents.
Kansas City also must replace three of their top-four tackles in free agents Anthony Hitchens and Tyrann Mathieu, as well as 49er signee Charvarius Ward.
The Chiefs enter the 2022 NFL Draft with 12 draft picks, including two in each of the first four rounds. Two of those are back-to-back picks at 29 and 30 overall in the first round.
