KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Justin Reid doesn’t have interest in comparing himself to his predecessor.
The Kansas City Chiefs went into the offseason with the decision to not bring back Tyrann Mathieu, leaving a void at safety. That’s where they opted to go with Reid, who played alongside Mathieu in Houston, on a three-year, $31.5 million contract.
But he doesn’t see himself as a replacement, rather bringing a version of himself to the Chiefs Kingdom.
“Me and Tyrann know each other,” Reid said. “Our families know each other. I have a deep love and respect for him. I don’t treat myself as a comparison to Tyrann or any other player. I live by the standard that you’re playing to the man you look to in the mirror.”
Reid is just one of a number of players joining a remade Chiefs secondary. The team traded up to select Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie in the first round, spend the 62nd pick on Cincinnati safety Bryan Cook and selected several others on Day 3.
As a newcomer to the team but a veteran in the league with four years under his belt, Reid is out to set an example every day.
“You’ve gotta earn it, and you earn it everyday. You go out there and wanna be the guy making all the calls, being confident in the calls,” Reid said. “That’s what comes first. Your leaders need to be your best players, but your best players also have to be your hardest I workers. I live by that.”
Over his career, he amassed 302 tackles with seven interceptions and 23 pass breakups. But the chance to play under defensive coordinator will see him play at all inches of the field from in the box to the back end, making for a chance to have as much fun as he ever has as a pro.
“It’s electric, this defense, man. We’ve got guys come from all over the place, coverage spinning in different directions. This is undoubtedly gonna be the most fun defense I’ve played in so far,” Reid said.
“I’m extremely excited about it. I feel like I’m an energy guy. I believe strongly you are what you put on tape.”
And only a few months into his tenure, Reid is seeing just what has made the Chiefs the standard in the AFC for the last half decade.
“The culture here is phenomenal, all the resources in the world you could ask for,” Reid said. “It goes deeper than just the Xs and Os in how you build a championship culture and championship team.
“... I’ve been living on cloud nine the entire time. Everything has felt right.”
