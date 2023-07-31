The Kansas City Chiefs embraced a chill morning out at Missouri Western as they wrapped up their fourth day in pads as training camp continues to roll.
Those missing from Monday's training camp included DE Mike Danna, TE Jody Fortson, CB Nazeeh Johnson, DB Isaiah Norman, WR Kadarius Toney and DE Tershawn Wharton.
Those able to take the field continue to see improvement, but besides the rookies, there's hardly any man on the current roster that's been asked to learn and do more than Drue Tranquill.
The former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker has so much potential that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo isn't even sure where he should start.
“He's playing all three base linebacker positions,” Spagnuolo said. “He's a guy, listen, it's all new to him as far as the verbiage and the system, so it tells you that he's pretty intelligent.”
Tranquill has played on some successful teams, including Notre Dame and the previously mentioned LA Chargers. Playing on the Kansas City Chiefs means experiencing a whole new culture.
“It's just hyper competitive around here, like winning is absolutely everything,” Tranquill said. “It's kind of egos aside, it's like winning is the ultimate goal, whether it's coach Spags saying, ‘hey, let's change this up schematically just to try to fool Patrick to win this day at practice,’ like winning is everything to them.”
Playing all three base linebacker positions is no easy task, but another player new to the Chiefs is also putting in the work to catch up to speed after some early struggles.
2023 first round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah was unable to fully participate in the team's offseason program as the 21-year-old defensive end was still recovering from thumb surgery at that point.
Despite the small setback, he's not too far behind.
“I thought he was a little rusty and struggled early, but Joe (Cullen) and I both, as you watch one on ones, the team periods, he's flashing now, which is a good thing,” Spagnuolo said. “There's still a curve there, right? The learning curve, but I think he's doing pretty good right now.”
As for second round wide receiver Rashee Rice, he's finding out that Patrick Mahomes expects the utmost from his guys, but it's not an intimidating factor for the 23-year-old.
“I put pressure on myself every day just to come outside, come to practice and get better,” Rice said. “But it's not necessarily pressure from Pat or Travis (Kelce) or anything like that. They kind of welcomed me and they understand that I'm new to the system, so they just help me, you know, catch up to their speed so I can be a vet as soon as I can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.