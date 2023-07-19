Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Kansas City Chiefs’ first round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah talks to defensive line coach Joe Cullen during Wednesday’s practice at Missouri Western.

 Calvin Silvers | News-Press NOW

Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks, rookies and coaches arrived in St. Joseph ahead of 2023 training camp at Missouri Western on Tuesday. Fast forward to Wednesday, and the Chiefs’ rookie class had a swift introduction to training camp.

Before diving into how the rookies performed, it should be noted that Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco was dressed and participating in individual drills but did not participate in 7-on-7 passing drills.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.