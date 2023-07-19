Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks, rookies and coaches arrived in St. Joseph ahead of 2023 training camp at Missouri Western on Tuesday. Fast forward to Wednesday, and the Chiefs’ rookie class had a swift introduction to training camp.
Before diving into how the rookies performed, it should be noted that Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco was dressed and participating in individual drills but did not participate in 7-on-7 passing drills.
As for the rookies, it’s well known that head coach Andy Reid’s training camp practices are not easy. For third round pick Wanya Morris, he knew this ahead of arriving.
“I mean, it’s going to be hard. That’s what it’s meant for,” Morris said. “You know, if it was easy, everybody would do it, we’re the chosen ones to do this, so they’re supposed to make it hard.
In fact, the first practice in the heat was a grueling one, as rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice had some quality reps but got sick about halfway through practice dealing with the heat and humidity.
Despite missing some reps due to this, Rice credits quarterback Shane Buechele, a fellow SMU alum, for helping him get a head start outside the field.
“Like I said, meeting with Shane, you know, during our little break, he gave me kind of a head start,” Rice said. “Then, like every day, I’m going to be meeting with Shane in his dorm just to go over plays before the next day, so I’ll be prepared.”
First round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah mentioned that he’s feeling 100% healthy after suffering a thumb injury last season in the Big 12 Championship against TCU. Anudike-Uzomah, at the time, didn’t know the extent of his injury until he was told he needed surgery.
Now getting back physically, Anudike-Uzomah has to keep his mind in a good place.
“They drafted me to play right away, drafted me in the first round, so all the coaches expect a lot out of me,” Anudike-Uzomah said. “It was just very hard and very tough that I couldn’t do exactly what they wanted me to do right away. It was just a lot of mental reps, a lot of mental, just learning the playbook.”
The hometown kid who played college football at Kansas State knows the importance of playing for a hometown professional team, especially as their first round selection.
The defensive end realizes that he has a strong support group within the team that keeps him down to Earth.
“They know it is very different in my shoes, especially being a first round draft pick in your hometown, they know it’s very different,” Anudike-Uzomah “So they always try to keep my head up, try to keep me motivated to keep going and try to keep me, just basically, tell me every day that what the goal is so that I’m eventually going to get better.”
Multiple dreams were achieved stepping foot on that practice field, but for Anudike-Uzomah, it meant a little more.
“I just soaked it all in at first because I remember just sitting in the stands, I believe it was 2013,” Anudike-Uzomah said. “Just watching all the guys and then me actually walking on this grass pad to come down to campus, it’s a dream come true.”
