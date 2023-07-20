Isiah Pacheco

Kansas City Chiefs’ running back Isiah Pacheco warms up before training camp July 20 on the campus of Missouri Western in St. Joseph.

 Calvin Silvers | News-Press NOW

Thursday was the second day of practice for rookies, quarterbacks and early reporting veterans at the Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp out on the campus of Missouri Western.

The defending Super Bowl champions, who host the Detroit Lions in the league’s annual primetime kickoff game on Sept. 7, are one of nine teams already at work.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.