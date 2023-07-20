Thursday was the second day of practice for rookies, quarterbacks and early reporting veterans at the Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp out on the campus of Missouri Western.
The defending Super Bowl champions, who host the Detroit Lions in the league’s annual primetime kickoff game on Sept. 7, are one of nine teams already at work.
“You can see why they (Chiefs) win all the time from training camp, OTAs, mini camp, everything,” newly acquired safety Mike Edwards said. “They just do it the right way.”
After spending four years in Tampa Bay and sitting out OTAs with a hamstring injury, Edwards came early to training camp with his new team to get some work in with the rookies as they all adjust to a new playbook.
Last season, Edwards had 52 solo tackles, two interceptions and three passes defended with the Buccaneers. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is known to have a complicated defensive playbook, a fun challenge to learn for the safety.
“Learning a new playbook, learning the system is always tough,” Edwards said. “I feel like a rookie again, but with a little more knowledge.”
Newcomers are not the only ones getting in some extra work, as second year running back Isiah Pacheco has been out on the field with his teammates. The running back missed all of offseason practice after having surgeries for shoulder and hand injuries.
For Pacheco, the goal this upcoming season is simple.
“More just finding little things to get better, and you know, for me, I want to run for a thousand yards,” Pacheco said. “So that’s a goal, obviously, but it starts here today.”
Although he’s been a limited participant in practice this week, it’s nice to have someone who’s experienced training camp before but is not too far removed from being a rookie to help out his new teammates.
“Like I said to the rookies, take it day by day,” Pacheco said. “I’m saying you just got to keep detailing your notes and find more ways to get better every day.”
The Chiefs haven’t had a running back go over that mark since Kareem Hunt in 2017. Pacheco did have an impressive 830 total yards last season, and he’s adding another skill set to his arsenal.
“Just finding those extra catches at the practice and just getting my hands prepared for when Pat (Mahomes) decides to throw it, you know what I’m saying, I’m ready.”
While the veterans will arrive to St. Joseph on Friday, the days spent among the rookies was a good time to continue to build on a bond that was established during OTAs.
For Chamarri Conner, this togetherness makes surviving the grueling training camp a little more easier.
“You know, it’s definitely great, man. With me now with this rookie class, you know, bonding with those guys and getting even closer than before the OTAs because we all stand together,” Conner said. “So, it’s been great being with those guys.”
But once again, the beauty of training camp isn’t just about getting better, but achieving dreams.
“It’s definitely, definitely surreal,” Conner said. “You know, it’s something that I’ve been wanting to do my whole life, you know, just to be able to make it to this level, so it’s definitely surreal.”
