The Kansas City Chiefs tackled another hot morning Tuesday on the campus of Missouri Western, as the 2023 training camp season picks up steam. However, some hard-hitting news from head coach Andy Reid, who mentioned wide receiver Kadarius Toney underwent surgery to clean up cartilage in his knee.
Reid added that “there’s a chance” Toney will be ready to go for the regular-season opener on Sept. 7 against the Detroit Lions. Despite the bad news, leaders like Reid and Patrick Mahomes took to the podium to share some positive outlooks on training camp so far.
“I like the tempo, I like the challenges the guys are doing,” Reid said. “You’re getting a good offensive play, a good defensive play, offensive play, defensive play, so they’re busting their tails with each other and still taking care of business.”
Reid praised his team after Tuesday’s practice, as the Chiefs moved into shells and bumped practice up to nearly two hours.
As players are perfecting schemes and skill-sets, the leader under the helmet, Patrick Mahomes, uses his time to not only learn about his abilities, but to deeply understand how his teammates will react.
“I like to test guys because I feel like now I have a good sense of the offense, obviously. I like to try to do stuff to see how guys react,” Mahomes said. “It’s testing guys, doing that stuff that maybe not as talked about in the meeting room, but stuff that we do throughout our offense and this is where you got to test it out and coach Reid gives me the freedom to do that.”
One missing piece that Mahomes won’t be able to test is second-year wide receiver Kadarius Toney. The wide receiver tweaked his knee on Sunday, with surgery happening Tuesday. The Chiefs last year traded a compensatory third round pick and a sixth round pick for Toney, a first-round draft selection by the New York Giants in 2021.
Toney came up clutch in the Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles, where he caught the touchdown pass that put the Chiefs in the lead early in the period and later set up another TD with a 65-yard punt return.
“Let’s see how the rehab part goes,” Reid said. “You know, if you have to have surgery, I think we caught it at a good time. It looked like it was good when they were in there, all of that.”
Until then, the offensive has been continuing to roll through. In fact, the offense has turned its attention to running, a sort of project in testing with some new faces.
“Two new guys on the edges, what can we do in the run game,” Mahomes said, “What can we get away with if we’re pulling guys or if we’re zone blocking, whatever it is.”
One player that has to go against the o-line everyday, former San Francisco defensive end Charles Omenihu, is quickly learning the defensive system.
The only trouble he’s dealing with is dropping into coverage, which isn’t something that many teams ask their defensive linemen to do. Neither the 49ers or his original team, the Houston Texans, required that of him.
Because of this, Omenihu is taking to the opposite side to learn how he can attack his opponents better.
“Talking to the o-line as far as what they see for me ... deficiencies and stuff that I can be better at,” Omenihu said. “When you got a guy like Jawaan and Donovan, who are vets and guys that have really made their stamp in the league, it’s good to go against those guys every day.”
That offensive line will be protecting running back Jerick McKinnon throughout the year. McKinnon was energized to get back on the field and work, but he took some time to shed light on the current issue of running back pay throughout the league.
“The running back position, there is a lot of demand in that position as far as, you know, running the ball in between tackles, you know, taking that beating, you know, nowadays basically turning to a receiver out of the backfield, pass blocking, protections,” McKinnon said. “When you step back and look at it, it’s definitely something that should be more valuable than what it is.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.