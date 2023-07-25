Chiefs Camp Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs with teammates during training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri.

 Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs tackled another hot morning Tuesday on the campus of Missouri Western, as the 2023 training camp season picks up steam. However, some hard-hitting news from head coach Andy Reid, who mentioned wide receiver Kadarius Toney underwent surgery to clean up cartilage in his knee.

Reid added that “there’s a chance” Toney will be ready to go for the regular-season opener on Sept. 7 against the Detroit Lions. Despite the bad news, leaders like Reid and Patrick Mahomes took to the podium to share some positive outlooks on training camp so far.

