The Kansas City Chiefs were blessed with another cool summer morning out at Missouri Western as the team continues to roll through the 2023 training camp season, inching closer to pre-season play.
Always a fan favorite at camp, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is used to the attention that comes with being the main man, but what about the guy who is one spot below Mahomes on the depth chart?
Chiefs backup quarterback and former Missouri Tiger Blaine Gabbert enters his 13th year as a quarterback and first season with the Chiefs. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneer spent the last four years learning from Tom Brady and now gets to pick the brain of a younger shot caller in Mahomes.
In fact, both Gabbert and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy are impressed with how much Mahomes continues to grow in his position, and the trust between the QB and head coach.
“They’ve built this rapport of a mutual respect for one another, and now what happens is that they’re able to continue to grow with that,” Nagy said. “I think you’re slowly starting to see Patrick now in meetings, Patrick on the field being able to help teach and have it come from him rather than all the coaches all the time.”
Gabbert joins the Chiefs as a 33-year-old. However, Kansas City ended with an average roster age of 25, ranked 31st among NFL teams.
For Gabbert, he sees his role already laid out.
“Coming to the Chiefs, we were a very young team. There’s definitely more of a leadership, old guy type of role here,” Gabbert said. “I think Travis (Kelce) and I are the oldest guys on the team right now and every organization’s dialed in the way they want to do it, and you just have to come in and kind of learn that routine.”
Coach Andy Reid has often been labeled as a quarterback whisperer by getting the most out of players like Alex Smith, Donovan McNabb, Michael Vick and Brett Favre. Gabbert, now learning a new system with the “quarterback whisperer,” is finding himself loving the challenge.
“I’ve been in a lot of systems over the last 13 years, but it’s refreshing having to learn a new one, having to really be on your p’s and q’s in the install meetings with coach Reid,” Gabbert said. “It forces you to kind of get one step ahead as the quarterback because ultimately, younger players will come to you and ask you questions regardless if it’s my first year in the system.”
Now having worked alongside two of the best quarterbacks to play in the league, Gabbert is still expanding his knowledge of the game.
“Just seeing how Tom operated, seeing how Patrick operates, I’m just kind of trying to bring ideas to both sides of the table and ultimately help Patrick be better than he already is,” Gabbert said. “He’s a phenomenal player right now, but he’s kind of an open book, an open mind to see how other guys play the game.”
