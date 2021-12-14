When the Chiefs hosted the division rival Chargers back in September, KC was dealt its second of four losses in the first seven weeks of the season.
“We were moving the ball and getting drives going, but we didn’t execute and didn’t find ways to finish those drives with points,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said.
Since then, the Chiefs have turned things around, winning six straight and grabbing a hold of the AFC West lead.
Thursday night, round two with the Chargers could alter the trajectory of the Chiefs’ season, both positively and negatively.
In a resounding win against the division rival Raiders Sunday, the Chiefs offense clicked like it only had against Las Vegas along their six-game winning streak.
The Chiefs have scored 48 and 41 points against the Raiders this season. KC has scored no more than 22 points in its four other wins along the streak.
Mahomes said he still thinks there’s room for improvement with the Chiefs offense.
“I think we could continue to play better and better,” Mahomes said. “We understand it’s going to be a dog fight, and we have to go out there and play our best football if we want to win.”
The Chargers won by just six points at Arrowhead back in September. Mahomes said he expects the LA defense to give him and the Chiefs a challenge.
“Each team, you can see that they have a flavor for, they have an understanding of what they’re trying to do,” Mahomes said. “For us, I’m sure they’ll try to do some of the stuff they did the first game against us, but they’ll have a change up for us that we’ll have to adjust to in-game.”
As the Chiefs offense has found some rhythm, Mahomes said momentum can carry over from game to game if you use it the right way, but he knows the Chargers will be a tough opposition.
“This is a good defense with good schemes,” Mahomes said, “so we’re going to have to play our best football, like I said, if we want to win the game.”
On the defensive side, the Chiefs are playing as well as they have all season. After giving up 30 points at home to the Chargers in their first meeting, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu said he expects his much-improved unit to have a challenge, as well.
“Talk about one of the best quarterbacks in the league, got a lot of skill with playmakers on the field,” Mathieu said. “I think this game is probably the most important game we’ve played up until this point.”
With the division lead on the line Thursday night, Mathieu said the Chiefs know how important this game is.
“The Chargers are a pretty good football team, and we expect those guys to give us their best shot,” Mathieu said. “We’re really just hoping we can go in there with some great energy and kind of just take over the place.”
The Chiefs and Chargers will square off Thursday night at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.