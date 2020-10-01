After a Monday night victory over the Baltimore Ravens, the Kansas City Chiefs have a short week to prepare for their next game against another tough opponent, the New England Patriots.

“This season has been that kind of year,” Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said. “It’s 2020.”

The Patriots have replaced future Hall of Famer Tom Brady with former NFL MVP Cam Newton at quarterback, and they’ve hardly skipped a beat, sitting at 2-1 so far on the season.

“You throw a quarterback in there that can run it, and is willing to run it, like they certainly are with (Newton) back there,” Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said, “it’s always going to put a stress on the defense.”

Bieniemy said the Patriots are known for showing different looks week by week, making it hard to prepare for.

“You always go into the game plan expecting the unexpected,” Bieniemy said. “We want to make sure that our guys have that mindset and understand that, hey, everything that we’re practicing against this week, (the Patriots) may flip it.”

Spagnuolo echoed the same, having worked with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels while Spagnuolo was the head coach of the St. Louis Rams.

“(McDaniels) is looking for a weakness,” Spagnuolo said. “That’s what the Patriots have been doing for years.”

Bieniemy said the Chiefs hope to keep the Patriots guessing, too, noting that Kansas City's bag of trick plays is full, even after going through two on Monday against the Ravens.

“(The players) make it fun, as well, because when you give them those particular plays, they take ownership in it, and they want it to work,” Bieniemy said. “We'll keep the flexibility going with these particular plays.”

While the team works to get prepared for Sunday’s game on the short week, Bieniemy said his players have become accustomed to working under strenuous circumstances.

“Our guys have always allowed themselves to remain flexible,” Bieniemy said. “(After going through) the scheduling that we’ve had to go through through training camp to make all the necessary adjustments, our guys are built for this.”

The Chiefs will face the Patriots Sunday, Oct. 4 with a kickoff set for 3:25 p.m.