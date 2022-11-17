The Kansas City Chiefs handled business against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week and will now turn their sights to a primetime matchup on Sunday night against the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers.
This time around the Chiefs will travel to Los Angeles to face a Chargers team that will be looking to avenge their loss back in Week 2 at Arrowhead. The Chiefs used a 99-yard pick six from rookie corner Jaylen Watson to fuel their comeback in that game, which they would go on to win 27-24.
Head coach Andy Reid spoke to the media on Wednesday about the importance of these divisional games and playing well down this stretch run of the season.
“You’re right there at that time where these games are so, so important. It’s important for the Chargers, it’s important for us, Denver and the Raiders likewise. So that’s the time of year you’re in and you have to make sure that you batten down the hatches man and (understand) things, detail your work and you don’t leave anything uncovered there,” he said.
Kansas City is dealing with various injuries at the wide receiver position coming into this one; they will be without JuJu Smith Schuster, who was placed in concussion protocol after a scary hit last week, and Mecole Hardman, who was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
Hardman had been on a hot streak before missing last week’s game against the Jaguars, scoring five total touchdowns in his last three games.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling has been battling an illness but practiced Thursday and should be in line to play Sunday night.
If the Chiefs are able to win on Sunday, it would be their fourth win in a row and third straight against Los Angeles.
A win would also give the Chiefs a three game lead in the AFC West with seven games remaining, putting them in prime position to win their seventh straight AFC West title.
The Chiefs and Chargers will conclude the Sunday slate of games on NBC at 7:20 p.m.
