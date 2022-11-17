NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire runs the ball as Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. attempts the tackle during a game on Sep. 15 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

 Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs handled business against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week and will now turn their sights to a primetime matchup on Sunday night against the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers.

This time around the Chiefs will travel to Los Angeles to face a Chargers team that will be looking to avenge their loss back in Week 2 at Arrowhead. The Chiefs used a 99-yard pick six from rookie corner Jaylen Watson to fuel their comeback in that game, which they would go on to win 27-24.

