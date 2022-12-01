The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for an highly anticipated AFC Championship rematch against the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend.
The Chiefs were narrowly defeated in overtime of last year’s AFC Championship by the Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow, who has a 2-0 record against Kansas City since being drafted first overall in 2020.
Patrick Mahomes threw a back-breaking interception in overtime to all but seal the game last year.
Speaking to the media earlier in the week, he knows that the Bengals defense will jump at the chance to make him pay again if he doesn’t play at his absolute best.
“I think it's a really good defense, a really good entire unit, a defense that's well-coached,” Mahomes said. “They have good players at every level and they've played together now for a long time. They do a great job of passing off stuff and zone coverages and man coverages, knowing where the other guy is to help. We know it's a great challenge for us and we're just gonna go out there and try to execute at a high level. We’re playing a great football team and it’s going to be a tightly contested game."
These teams have played each other incredibly close in the past; both of the Chiefs' losses to the Bengals have been by three points.
Looking at the numbers from those two games, the Chiefs have only three more first downs and have ran just four more plays than the Bengals. Cincinnati outgained the Chiefs in those contests by just 40 yards, mostly thanks to wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase’s 266 yard outburst in Week 17.
Mahomes and the offense will be hoping to power the team to their sixth straight win and their first over the Burrow-led Bengals, while the defense will be looking to force a turnover like they did in the AFC Championship.
Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo says that this game will be a good measuring stick for how his defense and the team as a whole is playing as the season nears the stretch run.
“This is a real test to find out where we're at. We just don't want to be getting tested at a time when it's really important that we win the game, right? So hopefully the other 11 of the games prior to this game we've played have prepared us for this. We'll find out on Sunday,” Spagnuolo said Thursday.
If Sunday is anything like the last two meetings between these teams, fans can look forward to another good, nail biting game. The Chiefs and Bengals kick off at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.
