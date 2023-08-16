Chiefs Camp Football

The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up their second-to-last training camp practice at Missouri Western on Wednesday as the team works to round out its 53-man roster come Aug. 29.

On the injury front, wide receiver Nikko Remigio was out after dislocating his shoulder on Tuesday. Cornerbacks Nic Jones and L’Jarius Sneed did not practice, along with receiver Kadarius Toney and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton.

