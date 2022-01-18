Over the last two seasons, the Chiefs have dominated their way through the regular season and playoffs to two-straight Super Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl title.
Despite all the success they’ve seen, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that just makes them hungrier for more.
“If you like chocolate cake and you eat a piece, and then you have one dangling in front of your face, you’re probably going to want to eat that too,” Reid said. “That’s how you feel about the Super Bowl. That is the chocolate cake with the ultimate frosting and you’re going to try to go get it if you can.”
Kansas City is well on its way back to the Super Bowl this season after a resounding victory to open the playoffs this past weekend. But the hill gets steeper, as the Chiefs must take down the Buffalo Bills this weekend to continue their climb back to the top.
The AFC Divisional Playoff matchup this weekend is a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship. In that game, the Chiefs defeated the Bills, 38-24, to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl for the second year in a row.
The Bills got partial revenge for that game earlier this season, as they came back to Arrowhead Stadium and beat the Chiefs, 38-20, in week five.
Buffalo has been one of the hottest teams in the NFL over the last month of the season, closing out the regular season with four straight victories. The momentum continued into the first round of the playoffs, as the Bills beat the Patriots, 47-17, to advance to the Divisional Round.
Having already seen the Bills this season, Reid said the team is working to get ready for them once again.
“We’ll take it day by day, and as coaches, we’ll try to get the players good stuff to work with,” Reid said. “I know the players and their attitude, they love that part of it, and they’ll work hard to better themselves so we can have a good game.”
Since their meeting earlier this season, the Chiefs have turned things around on offense. In their playoff-opening victory, the Chiefs threw six touchdown passes to five different receivers - one of the passes coming from Travis Kelce.
Reid said their dynamic approach will help them as they look to face the Bills for a second time this season.
But one of the biggest changes in the Chiefs’ approach on offense has come with Tyreek Hill. In years past, Hill has relied on the deep ball for most of his production. This season, Reid said Hill has become more effective in short and intermediate routes.
“Tyreek has done, I think, a phenomenal job of getting himself open in very tight situations,” Reid said, “whether it’s man, whether it’s zone, whether he’s doubled or not and most of all our quarterback has a lot of trust in those situations.”
As the Chiefs look to get back to the Super Bowl this season, Reid said their approach hasn’t changed after learning from their Super Bowl appearances the last two years.
He said they know the Bills will be a difficult opponent, and they have all their focus on the task at hand.
“We got in early and we’re digging in, and we know it’s a great team,” Reid said. “I feel the same way about them as I would another opponent this week, a great team. So, it takes all of your attention.”
The Chiefs and Bills square off in the AFC Divisional Playoffs on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m.
