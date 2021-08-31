When Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson stepped up to the podium Tuesday afternoon, he couldn’t hide a smile.
“God is good, man,” the third-year player out of Valdosta State said. “I’ve put a lot of time into this and there were a lot of days that I thought this wouldn’t come, but I had to stay true to it.”
Fortson was included in the Chiefs’ 53-man roster for the first time in his young career when final roster cuts were made Tuesday afternoon.
“I just kept working and here we are,” Fortson said. “I know there’s so much more work to do, but I was told to take my small victories as well and cherish them.”
Fortson was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He was waived following training camp that year and signed to the practice squad the next day. He spent two seasons on the Chiefs practice squad before making the cut this year.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Fortson has earned his spot on the roster this season.
“He busts his tail and he’s earned the right to have made that cut,” Reid said. “It’s been his attitude all the way through — just a positive attitude and fighting for a spot.”
Twenty-seven of the team’s 80 rostered players going into the team’s final preseason game did not share the same fate as Fortson, as the team was cut to the regular season cap of 53 Tuesday.
One of the most notable cuts was rookie wide receiver Cornell Powell. Powell was a fifth round pick out of Clemson in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Despite the hype surrounding his addition to the team, he struggled throughout training camp and in the three preseason games, hauling in only four catches for 34 yards.
Another cut was second-year defensive back BoPete Keyes. Keyes showed flashes across eight games in his rookie season, but was the odd man out in the defensive backs room with the addition of veteran Mike Hughes.
Powell and Keyes were waived, and will likely be targets to return on the practice squad.
Twenty other players were waived by the Chiefs, one traded, one placed on the non-football injury list and one on the physically-unable-to-perform list.
Wide receivers Gehrig Dieter and Marcus Kemp rounded out the 27 cuts, as they were released by the team. Dieter appeared in 10 games across three seasons in Kansas City, and Kemp played a key role on special teams over his three and a half year tenure.
With some notable names on the way out, Reid said he is confident in the team’s depth as they prepare for week one.
“I think time will tell on that as we work through it and what it will look like once we get into games,” Reid said. “We’ve still got a ways to go. We’ve still got another week here that we’ve got to get ourselves ready to play against a good Browns team. We’ll see. I like the group, though.”
As Fortson prepares for his first season on an official NFL roster, he said he’s ready to contribute in any way possible.
“I feel like if they needed me to play long snapper, I could go out there and do it,” Fortson said. “Wherever they need me to play, it’s where I’m going to be at. I feel like there’s nothing I can’t do.”
The Chiefs now look ahead to their regular season opener, as they host the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.