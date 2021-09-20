The quest for 20-0 ended Sunday for the Kansas City Chiefs, as they suffered their first loss of the season to the Baltimore Ravens.
Now faced with a 1-1 record heading into Week 3, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said they’re focused on righting the wrongs that they’ve seen through the first two weeks.
“When two good teams play each other, these mistakes just get amplified and magnified and everything else,” Reid told reporters via video conference Monday. "So, we’re sitting here with two turnovers at a crucial time of the game, we’re sitting here with the missed tackles … fundamental things that we’re better than that, but we’ve got to do it.”
The Chiefs looked to be in control for most of the game. K.C. got a boost of energy from the very beginning as Tyrann Mathieu, playing his first game after being activated off the COVID-19 list, notched two interceptions in the Ravens’ first three drives, including one returned for a touchdown.
The Chiefs even brought an 11-point lead into the fourth quarter, but a pair of late turnovers fueled the fire for a Ravens comeback.
“These are things we can control, and we’ve just got to get in the right mindset to do so,” Reid said. “That’s my responsibility as the head football coach. I’ve got to make sure that our team is playing better than it is right now, and we’ll get there.”
One of the late turnovers came with just over one minute left in the game. The Chiefs were driving after the Ravens took the lead, and second-year running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire fumbled in Ravens territory, giving possession back to Baltimore for a victory formation after a fourth-down conversion.
Despite the mistake, Reid said there’s no blame on Edwards-Helaire, nor any player on the team for the result.
“Clyde’s not a fumbler, that’s not his deal, and he’ll be fine with it,” Reid said. “I think all of the players have trust in him, but he can learn. If we can learn from the mistakes we made, then we’re going to be a better team and you got to grow together.”
The Chiefs’ rushing attack, led by Edwards-Helaire, has been underwhelming to start the season. The Chiefs have rushed for less than 100 yards in each of the first two weeks, including only 62 yards rushing Sunday.
Reid credits some of that under-production to chemistry still developing between the running backs and the new offensive line.
“I think the more they do it, the more confidence they build there, and we’ll hit it a little quicker than what we’re doing right now,” Reid said. “I would anticipate it getting better as we go on here.”
Reid said the team will look to make its improvements this week as they gear up for a meeting with the division rival Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Despite their early missteps, Reid said he’s confident in his group moving forward.
“We’ve got the right chemistry in the locker room, we’ve got good players and we’ve got to make sure that we step up our game,” Reid said. “We’ve got a good Chargers team coming in here that is explosive, really on both sides of the ball, so we’ve got to make sure we take care of business.”
