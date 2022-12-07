The Kansas City Chiefs will hit the road this weekend as they travel to Denver to take on the Broncos at Mile High Stadium.
Kansas City is moving past their 27-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last week, which snapped their five game winning streak.
The good news is that Patrick Mahomes has never lost to the Broncos since arriving in Kansas City, boasting a 9-0 record all time, so a bounce back game is more than possible.
Mahomes also thrives statistically against Denver, averaging 253 passing yards and throwing 12 touchdowns to just four interceptions in his career against the Broncos.
On the other sideline, the Broncos’ season has been the opposite of what they were expecting after trading Mizzou product Drew Lock, DT Shelby Harris, TE Noah Fant and five draft picks (including two first rounders) to Seattle for quarterback Russell Wilson and then signing Wilson to a massive five year, $245 million extension.
The Broncos made the move in hopes of dethroning the Chiefs in the AFC West and potentially getting back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2015, but instead they have the lowest scoring offense in the NFL and a 3-9 record to show for it.
The Denver defense has been a bright spot in an otherwise dismal season though, allowing the third fewest yards per game behind only the Eagles and 49ers.
Patrick Mahomes knows that defense will be gunning for him and regardless of record, divisional opponents will give the Chiefs their best shot every Sunday.
“You know, we just really emphasize playing our division opponents,” Mahomes said Wednesday. “That's something we work on all offseason. In order to get where you want to go, you have to win your division most times. So for us, the coaches do a great job of giving us great game plans and then I just want to go out there and execute them. The Broncos have been one that's been a great challenge for us every year.”
Second year Chiefs guard Trey Smith has seen the Broncos before and knows that despite the departure of Denver’s star pass rusher Bradley Chubb, the offensive line will need to win the battle in the trenches and give Mahomes time to get the ball out.
“They're a very talented front seven/defensive front. I know a couple of guys who played there. Having played them last year, they’re extremely athletic, they play hard, and there's no quit in them. It's going to be a tremendous challenge up front. Like coach (Reid) alluded to earlier, the record says something but that team's playing extremely hard and you have to respect that ultimately,” Smith said.
Mahomes and Co. can clinch their seventh straight AFC West title on Sunday with a win and a Chargers loss against the Dolphins. Chiefs at Broncos will kick off at 3:05 p.m. on CBS.
