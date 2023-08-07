The Kansas City Chiefs were back on the practice fields at Missouri Western on Monday for three straight days of training camp after an off day Sunday.
More and more injured players are returning to the field, trying to prepare for that first preseason game on Sunday.
Tight end Jody Fortson, cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and wide receiver Kadarius Toney are still out. Despite some minor inflammation, Andy Reid said Sneed’s knee is getting much better.
Second-year running back Isiah Pacheco continues to wear a yellow non-contact jersey during training camp practice. Despite spending some time on the sideline healing up, Pacheco is still finding ways to get better.
“I just come out here to work and they know they’re going to get a lot of energy out of me,” Pacheco said. “So it’s either I’m in a yellow jersey or a red jersey, you’re still going to get energy.”
Pacheco remains careful following an offseason in which he underwent surgeries to repair an injured hand and labrum.
“It’s very frustrating, but when you’re on the side and you’re getting those mental reps, you’re asking coach what’s this play, doing those mental reps in the back, it allows me to stay on top of my task.”
The team does allow the running back to get some action in practice, including seven-on-seven drills and lighter 11-on-11 exercises.
“I mean, we’re just doing everything we can to hold back on him,” Reid said. “Telling him to go slow is a hard thing, so he’s just gotta have patience and he doesn’t have a lot of that, but he’s doing great.”
When the time does come for Pacheco to take the field, he’ll be ready.
“If they allow me to go, I’m ready to go, whenever they tell me I’m ready to go,” Pacheco said. “Like I said, I just keep working and finding those ways to get better.”
While Pacheco will look to transition into those signature gameday red jerseys soon, on the horizon is an upcoming preseason game against the New Orleans Saints.
The Chiefs plan for how they’ll tackle their first taste of action is still in the air.
“We’re going through that this week and making sure we get all that taken care of,” Reid said, “But normally, if you have four quarterbacks, normally they get a quarter apiece. That’s normally what you do and then fit the other guys in there.”
One player that will get some preseason action in is defensive end Charles Omenihu. Omenihu was suspended for the first six games of 2023 for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Reid said he expected Omenihu to miss some time.
“You’re never sure about those, how many games they’re going to get. I mean, he got you know, he got the six, and that’s where we’re at,” Reid said. “But we’ll work, you know, we knew it was going to be something, so they went that direction. We’ll work through it and the other guys will step up and go.”
