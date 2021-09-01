The Kansas City Chiefs have cut their roster down to the regular season cap of 53.
As the team turns to game prep, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said the organization is happy with the result of Tuesday's moves.
“We had some tough decisions to make, but as you guys know, while we are excited about our roster, we’re certainly not perfect,” Veach said, “and we’ll spend the rest of this weekend and throughout the season just trying to see if we can get our roster better as we progress here.”
High hopes surround the Chiefs, as many expect this year’s team to be one of the best K.C. has seen over the last several years.
When asked about this team’s depth, Veach said he can’t rank it based on year’s past, but it’s certainly an improvement from the beginning of his tenure.
“I still think there are areas that we can get better in and we’ll continue to do that,” Veach said. “So, comparing each one is hard to do, other than I think from where we are now to when we first started, we’re in a much better place.”
With the cuts, there were surprises, both in terms of players kept and players let go.
Two surprise cuts were safety Devon Key and wide receiver Cornell Powell. Both players entered training camp with hype surrounding them, but they ultimately underperformed in the preseason games.
The two rookies cleared waivers and will return to KC on the practice squad, and Veach said those decisions were about readiness for Week 1.
“These are all tough, but at the end of the day, I think it’s our job to get in there and watch tape and put these guys up against guys that are on our roster and put these guys up against other players around the league,” Veach said. “We got to put the strongest roster we can out for today. If we have the luxury to hide a guy or keep an extra guy to develop, you know we’ll do that.”
A surprise keep was wide receiver Daurice Fountain. The fourth-year player out of Northern Iowa signed with the Chiefs after a tryout at rookie minicamp in May.
Veach said Fountain seized the opportunity once he got it.
“Some guys you’ll draft in the first round, some guys you’ll pay big money to, but in general we’re going to go out there and be honest with ourselves and the evaluations,” Veach said. “It’s a good story for the rest of these guys when they come into rosters all across the league that if you come in and make plays and show up on special teams, we’re in the business to win here, you got to play and produce and he certainly did that.”
When it comes down to roster cuts, Veach said the front office spent a lot of time evaluating players and preparing the roster to be ready to compete week one.
“We’re coming out of the gate with a very, very strong opponent, so we just want to make sure that we’re not all of a sudden lining up week one and we’re down at a position,” Veach said. “We probably had about three or four different ideas of the roster and we kind of just worked through it and came to the decisions we did.”
The Chiefs host the Cleveland Browns in their season opener on Sept. 12.
