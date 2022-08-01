Kansas City Chiefs training camp finished its first day of practice with players suited up in full pads, as the first preseason game is less than two weeks away.
“I always look forward to the first day here because it just starts the new journey. Pads are a part of that. It’s not really a groundbreaking day for me. I've already been working my tail off, playing physical,” tight end Travis Kelce said. “I’m excited to be out here because I can focus on nothing but football, I don't have to worry about anything else in the world.”
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had another solid day of practice, but that solid day hit a bump in the road when he was stepped on by a lineman during team drills in the latter half of practice. Head Coach Andy Reid confirmed he was okay after having gone to the medical tent to be evaluated after the incident. Mahomes did finish practice in the stretching and cool down portion.
Cooling down wasn’t much of an option for players in practice Monday. Temperatures were back to their normal summer highs which pales in comparison to what temperatures and conditions were last week when players were just in shells. But, Reid believes it’s just part of the process.
“You’re adding another layer on, plus the crown they have to wear which isn’t real cool. You add that with the heat and the elements, you gotta push yourself through,” Reid said.
The big news coming into Monday’s practice was the arrival of left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who has reportedly chosen to play under the franchise tag this season after the two sides failed to reach a long-term agreement.
Sources close to the situation confirmed that Brown has reported to St. Joseph and now the expectation is that he’ll be suited up in the coming days as he bets on himself playing under the franchise tag.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.