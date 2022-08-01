Kansas City Chiefs training camp finished its first day of practice with players suited up in full pads, as the first preseason game is less than two weeks away.

“I always look forward to the first day here because it just starts the new journey. Pads are a part of that. It’s not really a groundbreaking day for me. I've already been working my tail off, playing physical,” tight end Travis Kelce said. “I’m excited to be out here because I can focus on nothing but football, I don't have to worry about anything else in the world.”


