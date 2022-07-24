Sunday marked day two of Kansas City Chiefs training camp with quarterbacks, rookies and players still returning from injury as the lone practice participants.
Players had to get adjusted to the midwest heat on Saturday, but a little bit of a reduction in temperature made for more bearable practice conditions.
There’s still several days before players are in full pads, so for now, the roster will only be in shells. Rookie linebacker Leo Chenal is a player who was tagged as a physical linebacker who likes to tackle, so getting to Aug. 1, the first day players will be in full pads, is a day he’s got circled.
"Coach Daly told me ‘sorry dude, we gotta wait till August first.’ I'm not trying to look forward like that. I'm trying to stay in the moment, but it’s definitely exciting. It’s something to have on that calendar,” Chenal said.
Other rookies taking part in the early days of camp will gear up to make an impact come season’s beginning. Rookie tackle Darian Kinnard, who the Chiefs took in the fifth round of this year’s draft, will see a lot of snaps at right tackle. But with Orlando Brown Jr. waiting for a workable contract from the team, Kinnard could be asked to produce elsewhere on the offensive front.
“I just gotta prepare to play any position,” said Kinnard. “Yeah, I got reps today at right [tackle], but who knows? You can come to me tomorrow since we don’t have a left tackle right now, and get some left [tackle] in. I'm just out here working. Whatever position he wants me at, try to lock in and get ready.”
One of the more intriguing rookies for fans to watch will be cornerback Joshua Williams, who the Chiefs took in the fourth round this year out of Division II Fayetteville State. Williams’ junior year at Fayetteville was shut down due to COVID-19 concerns, but was able to take part in his senior year. From there, Williams has gotten in all the work he needed in his pre-draft workouts, the Senior Bowl, mini camp and organized team activities is poised to show what a player from a Division II program can do at the next level.
"There’s definitely some motivation, but at the end of the day, I think I belong regardless of where I came from,” said Williams. “There’s a lot of great players in every division. It’s not something that’s always weighing on my brain, but I do understand I had a different path to get here and I'm just blessed to make it where I'm at.”
The rest of the Chiefs’ veteran players are expected to arrive on campus Monday afternoon. Practices for the public will begin Wednesday when only season ticket members are allowed, but open public practices will begin Thursday.
