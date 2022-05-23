Chiefs logo

The Kansas City Chiefs finalized their preseason schedule Monday.

The Chiefs will play the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers this preseason with a pair of home dates.

The Chiefs will open the preseason at the Chicago Bears with a noon kickoff Saturday, Aug. 13. Kansas City then returns home for a 3 p.m. kickoff with Washington on Saturday, Aug. 20.


The preseason will end one week before the NFL's kickoff game as the Chiefs host the Packers at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25.

The Chiefs will turn around 10 days later for a Week 1 matchup at Arizona.

