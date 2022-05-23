Chiefs finalize preseason dates, times Brandon Zenner News-Press NOW Brandon Zenner Author email May 23, 2022 May 23, 2022 Updated 7 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Kansas City Chiefs finalized their preseason schedule Monday.The Chiefs will play the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers this preseason with a pair of home dates.The Chiefs will open the preseason at the Chicago Bears with a noon kickoff Saturday, Aug. 13. Kansas City then returns home for a 3 p.m. kickoff with Washington on Saturday, Aug. 20.The preseason will end one week before the NFL's kickoff game as the Chiefs host the Packers at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25.The Chiefs will turn around 10 days later for a Week 1 matchup at Arizona. Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kansas City Chiefs Chicago Bears Green Bay Packers Preseason American Football Sport Kickoff Brandon Zenner Author email Follow Brandon Zenner Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local Sports +17 Social MSHSAA State Track: North Platte sprints way to Class 2 gold Social Savannah's Horton advances to singles tennis semis +3 College Eight Bearcats to make trip to NCAA Outdoor Championships +4 Social MSHSAA State Track: Mid-Buch's Hunter glides to triple jump silver 0:42 Rain Develops Overnight 2 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
