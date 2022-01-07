Last Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a tough loss on the road to the Bengals. The loss took them out of the driver’s seat in the race for the top seed in the AFC.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said suffering a loss like that brings a sense of urgency to a team.
“You put so much time into it, the guys and the coaches, that when you lose one, it rips you in the gut a little bit,” Reid said, “but also, if you’re real about it, you go back and evaluate the reasons very closely.”
The Chiefs have channeled that into preparations for the final week of the regular season. With the top seed in the conference still up for grabs, the Chiefs are putting in the work and focusing on doing their part.
After losing to the Bengals in week 17, the Chiefs were dropped into a tie for the top seed in the AFC with the Titans. Since the Titans beat the Chiefs earlier this season, Tennessee owns the tiebreaker and controls its path to the top seed and the AFC’s only first round bye in the playoffs.
For the Chiefs to claim the top spot, they would need to beat the Broncos on Saturday in Denver and hope the Titans lose to the Texans on Sunday.
If the Titans beat the Texans, Tennessee will clinch the top seed, whether the Chiefs win or lose.
Despite another game determining the Chiefs’ chance at a bye, Reid said the Chiefs are only focused on themselves and winning on Saturday.
“We’re going to try to do our best for us so we can keep getting better,” Reid said, “and that’s where we’re at, not for anybody else.”
This week, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said losing control of the AFC has motivated him and the team heading into the final week of the regular season.
“We understand that we can still go out there and do whatever we want to do, it’s just going to take us being better and better each and every week,” Mahomes said. “We’re just going to focus on trying to win this week, and we’ll let the playoffs handle itself.”
The final test of the regular season for the Chiefs is the division rival Broncos on the road. Recent history favors the Chiefs in this matchup, as KC has won each of the last 12 meetings between the two teams. Denver’s last victory came in 2015.
The Chiefs have also fared well in the final game of the season in recent seasons, winning six of the last seven. The lone loss came last season, when most starters were rested, having already clinched the AFC’s top seed.
Despite the recent success, Mahomes said the Broncos will be a tough opponent for them this week.
“It’s always a tough fought battle for us, a great football team, a great defense and playing in Denver is never easy,” Mahomes said. “We’ve found ways to win games at the end of games a lot of the times here, but we always know it’s going to be a great challenge for us.”
Even with a win on Saturday, the Chiefs’ hopes for a first round bye lie in the 4-12 Texans. Houston has not fared well against Tennessee, losing three of the last four meetings, including a final week victory for the Titans last season.
There is reason for optimism, though, as the Texans dealt the Titans one of their five losses earlier this season in Nashville.
No matter this weekend’s results, the playoffs are right around the corner for the Chiefs. With bigger games lying ahead, Reid said the mentality never changes for his team.
“We’ve got to play well,” Reid said. “I think both teams are going to try to win the game, so we’re right in that position where we need to do that.”
The Chiefs and Broncos will square off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Denver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.