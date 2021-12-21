Entering Week 15, COVID-19 began to affect the NFL like it hasn’t all season long. For the first time all season, the league saw schedule changes, as three games were postponed due to COVID issues with different franchises.
As the number of players entering the COVID-19/restricted list continues to grow, the league’s virus epicenter this week is beginning to form in Kansas City.
Seven Chiefs players were placed on the COVID list Tuesday alone. That is in addition to seven that were already there going back to last week, making a grand total of 14 Chiefs players on the list as of Tuesday night.
As the league battles the omicron variant, the Chiefs are working through a new set of protocols from the NFL while fighting for a top-seed in the AFC, as well.
The seven Chiefs placed on the list Tuesday include WR Tyreek Hill, LB Nick Bolton, CB Rashad Fenton, RT Lucas Niang, OG Kyle Long, TE Blake Bell and S Armani Watts.
They are seven of 21 players across the league joining the COVID list Tuesday alone.
The Chiefs already had seven players on the COVID list going into Tuesday. DT Chris Jones, LB Willie Gay and WR Josh Gordon missed last Thursday’s game against the Chargers after being placed on the COVID list earlier in the week. They were joined by practice squad player Gehrig Dieter on the list last week.
Monday, three more Chiefs joined the list, including TE Travis Kelce, CB Charvarius Ward and K Harrison Butker, bringing the total to seven.
Entering a new week, with a contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers looming on Sunday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he hopes players can start getting back in the fold ahead of gameday.
The NFL’s new health and safety protocols aim to make that happen quicker for vaccinated players. The original 2021 NFL COVID-19 protocols required vaccinated players and personnel to be tested weekly.
Under the new protocols, vaccinated players and personnel will undergo what the league is calling “targeted testing” if asymptomatic, where only specific people or groups will be tested. If showing symptoms, vaccinated people will be isolated and tested immediately.
The protocols for unvaccinated people remain unchanged, as they will continue to be subjected to daily testing.
Speaking on Monday, Reid said the Chiefs are still working through the NFL’s new protocols with Rick Burkholder, the team’s vice president of sports medicine and performance.
“There’s a matrix of things that you’ve got to work out, and that’s where Rick comes in,” Reid said. “He’s going to work through everything every day and see where we’re at, but it’s day to day as you go with these tests.”
Reid said he believes the league is working hard and exhausting all its options to keep protocols up-to-date and effective.
“They’ve tried to cover every base they possibly can. They’re willing to adjust and move and change things,” Reid said. “I don’t know enough here unfortunately to debate it, but I know that they are spending time. It’s not something that’s been neglected for sure.”
Reid said the team is continuing to meet in person this week, and that is the plan moving forward. While he doesn’t rule out possible changes, Reid said his group is adept to quick changes after getting through last season, as they fight to hold on to the top spot in the AFC.
“We’ve had a couple things last week where we had to make a couple sudden changes,” Reid said. “I’m not going to spend a ton of time on it, that’s what Rick does, so Rick explains it to the coaches and to the players, and then we roll with it. He’s the one that’s put a lot of time into it and continues to put a lot of time into it.”
The Chiefs will face the Steelers on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.