DENVER — Nearly stumbling heading into the playoffs, Nick Bolton and the Kansas City Chiefs gathered themselves just in time to thunder into the postseason.
“We’re ready to go wherever and against whomever,” Patrick Mahomes said after the Chiefs rallied for a 28-24 win Saturday over the Denver Broncos, a victory powered by Bolton’s 86-yard fumble return midway through the fourth quarter.
To secure the pole position in the AFC playoffs, the Chiefs (12-5) needed Houston to upset the Tennessee on Sunday. But the Titans fended off the Texans 28-25, delivering the top seed to Tennessee and the AFC’s No. 2 seed to Kansas City. Kansas City hosts a wild-card game next weekend in its quest to reach a third consecutive Super Bowl.
The Broncos were ahead 21-20 and driving for another score when Melvin Ingram III blitzed, speeding past tight end Noah Fant untouched and blowing up the play just as Drew Lock handed the ball to Melvin Gordon on second-and-2 from the 9.
Bolton, a rookie linebacker who checks in at 237 pounds, scooped up the loose ball and rumbled down the Chiefs’ euphoric sideline, nearly falling down at midfield before regaining his balance and outracing Lock, whom he played with at Missouri, to the end zone.
“I was hoping that he wouldn’t stumble,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after his 250th NFL coaching victory, including playoffs. “Those guys don’t get much of a chance to run that far that fast very often and he ran like a stallion. He took off and looked like a running back there.”
The Broncos’ last win over Kansas City came on Sept. 17, 2015.
“I love the way our defense buckled down,” Reid said. “All in all, a good win and an important win for the Kansas City Chiefs and we’ll see what we have by tomorrow night, who we’re playing. We sure look forward to bringing back a playoff game back to Arrowhead in front of our fans.”
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill could surely use the week off that goes to the top seed in each conference. He injured a heel in pregame warmups and was held to one catch for 2 yards. With Hill hurting, Mecole Hardman stepped up with eight catches for 103 yards.
“No one is Tyreek. He’s a special player that has never been seen in this league,” Mahomes said. “But Mecole is pretty close. ... He was prepared for this moment.”
The Denver Broncos fired Fangio on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.