The Kansas City Chiefs were able to end the holdout from defensive lineman Chris Jones with a new one-year contract on Tuesday. A team captain of last year’s Super Bowl team, Jones was also last year’s AFC Defensive Player of the Year.
On Wednesday, Jones took to the podium in front of many eager media members, and shared his thoughts on being back inside the Chiefs’ facility.
“I’m super pleased with how it turned out,” Jones said on the new deal. “You know, I’m back in the building. I’m excited to be back.”
Jones’ one-year deal can be worth up to $25 million with incentives. The team is certainly glad to have their centerpiece of the defense back after coming off a 15.5 sack season.
The question remains, will he play against the Jacksonville Jaguars this upcoming weekend?
“I presume he’ll be out there, yeah, we’re glad he’s back and we’ll just see where he’s at physically as we go,” head coach Andy Reid said. “He normally keeps himself in pretty good shape, so we’ll see how he does out there today.”
Jones reiterated throughout the press conference that contract negotiations were all business, and personal connections with the front office and coaches were not affected. In fact, he mentioned being in a group chat with Brett Veach and Andy Reid to stay in contact through the process.
“I don’t think our relationship was affected. You know, they know how much I love this organization. They know how much I love this team, and I don’t think that affected any part of our relationship,” Jones said.
In fact, the relationships among Jones and his teammates remained strong.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said throughout the holdout the team wanted Jones back and would welcome him with open arms if he did decide to return.
“Happy to have him. I mean, Chris is not only a great player, but a great person that’s in the locker room, and he always had a smile on his face,” Mahomes said. “Like I said early in training camp, whenever he gets back, he’d be welcomed with open arms.
Now with the distractions over, Jones has moved his focus towards being one of the league’s top defensive tackles.
“My focus right now is being the best me I can be for this team, for this defense,” Jones said. “Being the best player on his defense, being the best player in the league, and anything less than that, it’ll be a disappointment towards myself, so my focus right now is just being the best me I can be.”
