Central grad and 2021 Royals draftee Noah Cameron will begin his professional career with the Low-A Columbia Fireflies.
Cameron is among a group that includes seven 2021 draft picks and four top-30 prospects, according to MLB.com. The club is coached by former Royal Tony Pena Jr.
Cameron, the 199th overall pick in the seventh round last year, didn’t pitch in 2021 for college or the Royals’ fall league as he rehabbed from Tommy John surgery in August 2020.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder is one of four 2021 draft picks on the pitching staff, including fifth-rounder Eric Cerantola. Third-round catcher Carter Jensen, a Park Hill grad, is also on the roster.
Cameron was named a Freshman All-American at Central Arkansas in 2019 after going 6-2 with a 2.95 ERA in 14 starts. He tossed 94.2 innings with 91 strikeouts and 19 walks.
In a shortened 2020 season, Cameron made four starts, finishing 1-1 with a 2.57 ERA. He struck out 31 batters in 28 innings, walking just two batters. Opponents batted just .252 against him, and he threw more than 100 pitches three times.
