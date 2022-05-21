Central junior Makenzie Garr is off to the Class 5 state track and field championships in two different events.
Garr finished second in the shot put with a throw of 12.35 meters and followed it up with a bronze in the discus with a 38.23, serving as the Indians' lone representative at state.
In Class 4, Benton will have two athletes represent the Cardinals across three events. Kason Mauzey took second in the high jump and third in the 110 hurdles while Sky Aguilar took home second in the 400.
Lafayette's Honor Mannings took first place in the 300 hurdles with a time of 47.52, earning Lafayette's lone state bid.
Savannah will have three girls representatives with Olivia Stites placing third in the 300 hurdles, Danica Rodriguez placing third in the high jump and Rhyan Schrick earning second in the javelin.
In Class 3, Maryville spread 14 state qualifications between its boys and girls with three first-place sectional finishes. Brooklynn Holtman won the 400 while qualifying individually in the 100 and 200. Jesus Flores-Hernandez won the high jump and Keaton Stone won the long jump to highlight the showings.
Cameron earned seven state bids, led by three individual wins by Avery McVicker in the 100, 200 and triple jump. Cameron's girls also won the 4x100 and 4x400.
Chillicothe earned eight total state qualifications. Trenton's lone bid came from Dylan Spencer in the discus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.