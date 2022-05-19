Central's Flaska withdraws in quarterfinals of state tennis; Savannah prepares for Friday open By Jacob Lang News-Press NOW Jacob Lang Author email May 19, 2022 May 19, 2022 Updated 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Day one of the Boys Tennis State Championships concluded on Thursday, with Classes 2 and 3 kicking off action at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.In Class 3, Central junior River Flaska was the only city athlete in the field Thursday. After winning his first match, Flaska’s tournament came to an end in the quarterfinals.Flaska was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to health reasons, per Central athletic director Dave Lau.Flaska defeated Kyle Redmond of Rockhurst in the first round Thursday. After dropping the first set, Flaska took the second set, 6-2, and won the tiebreak, 10-8.The Boys State Tennis Championships continue Friday, as Class 1 action begins with three Savannah athletes in the field.Savannah sophomore Cole Horton is in action in singles. He will face Matthew Austin of Cape Girardeau Notre Dame in the first round.In doubles, the Savannah duo of senior Matt Collier and junior Evan Heftye will take on Owen Moore and Aiden Stuart of Willow Springs.Class 1 first round action begins at 2 p.m. Jacob Lang can be reached at jacob.lang@newspressnow.com. Follow him on twitter: @NPNowLang. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags River Flaska Savannah Tennis Championships Sport Tennis Tournament First Round Quarterfinal Jacob Lang Author email Follow Jacob Lang Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local Sports +9 Sports Plattsburg pitches way to district championship Sports High school district scoreboard: Tuesday, May 17 Sports Western, Northwest qualify for NCAA Track Championships +7 Sports Schoeberl takes share of title, LeBlond finishes second in state golf tournament 1:05 Warm & Sunny Thursday 16 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
