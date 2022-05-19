Sports Briefs

Day one of the Boys Tennis State Championships concluded on Thursday, with Classes 2 and 3 kicking off action at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.

In Class 3, Central junior River Flaska was the only city athlete in the field Thursday. After winning his first match, Flaska’s tournament came to an end in the quarterfinals.

Flaska was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to health reasons, per Central athletic director Dave Lau.

Flaska defeated Kyle Redmond of Rockhurst in the first round Thursday. After dropping the first set, Flaska took the second set, 6-2, and won the tiebreak, 10-8.


The Boys State Tennis Championships continue Friday, as Class 1 action begins with three Savannah athletes in the field.

Savannah sophomore Cole Horton is in action in singles. He will face Matthew Austin of Cape Girardeau Notre Dame in the first round.

In doubles, the Savannah duo of senior Matt Collier and junior Evan Heftye will take on Owen Moore and Aiden Stuart of Willow Springs.

Class 1 first round action begins at 2 p.m.

Jacob Lang can be reached at jacob.lang@newspressnow.com. Follow him on twitter: @NPNowLang.

