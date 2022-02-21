The Central Indians closed out the season with yet another strong defensive performance, beating Oak Park 55-26 on Monday at CHS Coliseum to send their three eldest off with a win on Senior Night.
Central (16-7) coach Roger Wiebelt-Smith said he was glad to pull it out for the team’s longest tenured veterans.
“I’m just glad the seniors got a chance to play a lot of minutes. They fought for us for four years, they play so stinking hard,” he said. “They’re great kids to be around and I’m glad they got to go out that way.”
It was a typical outing for the Indians, who started slow but were able to keep Oak Park (8-17) in check and led 9-6 after one quarter. By the halfway mark, their stifling on-ball defense had broken down the Northmen offense and they were able to generate the majority of their points in transition despite some struggles in the halfcourt. They led 26-12 heading into the locker room.
Senior Ashlin McCamy spoke on how their defense has evolved as the team has reached their postseason form.
“Defense, that’s our key. It’s what makes us move. It’s helpful because whenever you get stops you get more chances on offense,” McCamy said. “We’re all talking and getting to our spots, and since we have that team chemistry everything runs smoothly together.”
Oak Park finished with single digits point totals in every quarter, topping out with eight in the final period. While the Northmen struggled on offense, Central senior Ella Moody went to work, scoring 12 in the final quarter.
It was a furious final effort from Moody, who finished with 22 points and fell just six points short of tying Monique Lucas’ school scoring record of 1,420 points that was set in 1985.
Moody, however, says she didn’t enter this game with a fixation on personal achievements.
“I don’t think I’m trying to get it in a selfish way, I want to win as a team,” she said. “It’s not what I’m looking for, I want to win.”
She will get her chance to get the Indians’ scoring title in the district playoffs, as second-seeded Central will host North Kansas City on Saturday in a rematch of last week’s 44-22 Indians victory in the Class 6 District 8 quarterfinals. With the team having won nine of their last 11 games and finally getting as healthy as they’ve been all season, there’s plenty of reason for optimism for Central.
“We want to win postseason games, we’re all excited and hyped about this season,” Moody said. “I think winning these games now just makes us more excited for the game later on.”
