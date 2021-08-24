The City Volleyball Jamboree kicked off the volleyball season on Tuesday at the Looney Complex after a year off in 2020, with Central retaining bragging rights with a tournament-best 2-1 record.
Aside from Central, Lafayette and Bishop LeBlond both finished 1-1-1, and Benton finished 0-1-2.
Central senior Isabella Flaska spoke for every participant when she spoke on the welcome return of gymnasiums full of fans.
"It was really nice. It's my senior year, and I was really sad last year that we didn't get (to do) it," she said. "When you have the students hyping you up, you feel really good. So I'm really glad that we can actually have people this year."
Lafayette and LeBlond set a standard of competitiveness in the first matchup of the day, with the Irish winning both sets 15-13.
It was LeBlond senior Kianna Herrera's first outing in a Golden Eagles uniform of any kind after her transfer from Benton. She made an immediate impact with seven kills in her first set.
"Kianna is an awesome young person," LeBlond coach Kim Huss said. "She brings a lot to the table that doesn't have anything to do with the statistics, she brings a lot of leadership to our gym."
Benton's night was erratic, losing by slim margins to Central, trading 15-13 sets against Lafayette, and tying with LeBlond despite being on the receiving end of a 15-5 second set loss to end their night.
First-year Cardinals coach Lauryn Doolan isn't worried if her team doesn't look especially polished out of the gate.
"I don't want to be the best we can be right now, I want to save that for the end of our season," Doolan said. "This helped me see what we need to go in to practice and work on."
Entering the final game between Central and LeBlond, the Indians had already secured first place in the Jamboree. The Eagles, however, showed they had no interest in rolling over for the champions.
The Indians jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the first set before the Eagles stormed back to win 15-12. The second set was firmly in LeBlond's control as they pulled off a decisive 15-7 victory over Central.
"I think they were exhausted and couldn't put the mental and the physical together successfully," Central coach Monica Flaska said. "They're not consistent in their rotations yet, but that's what the Jamboree's for. Trying to scope out your fall season."
Huss pointed to the team's emphasis on communicating better as the deciding factor in their impressive final effort, something Herrera made note of as well.
"Whenever I brought them together in the huddle, and Emily Welter, another senior as well, they see that we need a lot of hustle and energy out of them they gave it to us," Herrera said. "That's what made the difference in that game.
Benton will begin their regular season on Saturday at the East Atchison Tournament, while the other three schools will play their first games next week.
