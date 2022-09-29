CENTRAL VOLLEYBALL

Central Indians player Jalyn Kaiser spikes the ball on Thursday against the Smithville Warriors at Central High School. 

 By Calvin Silvers News-Press NOW

The Class 4 Smithville Warriors made the trip to St. Joseph to take on the Central Indians. The Indians were looking to even their record at .500 on the season, but were swept to fall to 9-11 overall.

The first set saw some back and forth action, with one team not gaining much of an advantage over the other. The Warriors were able to create some separation going up 16-11, forcing first year Central head coach Miranda Mizera to call a timeout.


Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.