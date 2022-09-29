The Class 4 Smithville Warriors made the trip to St. Joseph to take on the Central Indians. The Indians were looking to even their record at .500 on the season, but were swept to fall to 9-11 overall.
The first set saw some back and forth action, with one team not gaining much of an advantage over the other. The Warriors were able to create some separation going up 16-11, forcing first year Central head coach Miranda Mizera to call a timeout.
The timeout lit a small fire under the Indians, as they came out and forced an 18-18 tie. After falling behind 22-18, Central called another timeout. This one wouldn’t be as effective, and the Indians dropped the first set, 25-23.
“I just saw a lot of resiliency and effort on their part. I mean, they always give 100% effort, I don't doubt their effort,” Mizera said. “It's just the mindset that we had in that first set was really good just to kind of shift the momentum after that time out, so I was proud of them.”
The second set showed some promise after Central began the set down 7-5, but once again the Warriors killed any momentum the Indians were trying to build.
After two spurts from the Warriors to go up 11-5 and 17-6, Mizera knew it was more on her team's side that was resulting in falling behind on the scoreboard.
“This is nothing to discredit Smithville, but I didn't feel like there wasn’t anything out of the ordinary that they were doing. It was more like, I told our girls, it was just more our side and connecting and executing on plays like free ball plays and down ball plays,” Mizera said. “We could have transitioned into kills a little bit quicker rather than extending the rally and then, you know, opening ourselves up to more opportunity for error.”
The Warriors would take the second set 25-15. Although Mizera found some faults on her team’s side, the front line for Smithville, including their blocking ability, would prove to be a thorn in the Indians’ side throughout the night.
“Yeah, that was part of our scouting report going into the game. They're a good blocking team and so we had to be intelligent hitters and make sure that we saw those hands and either use them to our advantage, or we're able to find ways to get kills,” Mizera said. “So yeah, that was part of our game plan.”
The third set was stronger from Central, including a 5-5 tie at the beginning of the set. The Indians would be as close as 22-17, before falling 25-18.
“We got to have more of that and have a little bit of gumption and fearlessness in being aggressive offensively. And so those were really good moments that I was like, 'We've got it in us,'” Mizera said. “We just have to do it more consistently. Other than that, just like I keep telling them, our serve and serve receive is typically really good. So whenever we're on with that, it's a no-brainer that we have more opportunities to score.”
Central will be back in action Oct. 30 at home against William Chrisman.
