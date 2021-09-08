Central leaned on its rotation in the Indians’ 3-0 sweep of city rival Lafayette on Wednesday at Lafayette High School, putting an end to the Fighting Irish’s previously undefeated season.
Lafayette (3-1) saw its struggles begin before the opening serve when the Fighting Irish lost senior leader Khiani Jackson to injury during pregame warmups.
In spite of this, they came out with an abundance of energy that Central (3-1) was not able to immediately match. The Fighting Irish jumped out to a 16-10 lead, which is when the Indians called their first timeout.
“I think they came in too quiet and weren’t communicating. I think it was so loud and intimidating at first,” Central head coach Monica Flaska said. “Lafayette had the momentum shift from the beginning in terms of how loud they were.”
Lafayette maintained its lead for a few more volleys, but eventually Central stole it away at 22-21. The Indians went on to win the first set 25-22.
The Indians were in firm control of the two sets that followed, gaining and nurturing steady leads and winning 25-15 in both outings.
“Along with (Khiani) dropping down, Taryn Smith went down towards the end of that first set. Injuries were kind of the end of us today,” Lafayette head coach Laura Rehmeier said. “We kept our energy up, we fought tooth and nail but Central is a strong program.”
In the stifling heat of the Lafayette gymnasium, consistent and talented depth goes a long way. Central is afforded that luxury, as Flaska said her roster’s versatility and solidity is a major boon for her squad.
“We’re pretty big in terms of our bench and our talent. I think it could be anyone on any given day based on who’s getting it done,” Flaska said. “I don’t know if we have a set starting lineup. I’ll put someone in and if they’re outplaying that person they’ll have a go.”
Central senior Isabella Flaska led the team with nine kills and junior Katie Miller was the runner-up with five, as well as a number of key blocks late in the game.
“I think we’re super happy that we got it over in three sets, and that we executed on offense and defense,” Miller said. “Knowing that we had our crowd here, and them competing with the Lafayette crowd was super fun. It was good to get the win.”
Rehmeier acknowledged Central’s size advantage, both physically and in terms of roster size, as factors that make the Indians a tough opponent.
“They’re a school twice our size, so they’ve got some more to choose from. The average height of my team is 5’5, theirs is probably 5’10,” Rehmeier said. “It’s a bit of a mismatch. We just try to make it work and play a smart game.”
The Indians will take on Benton on Monday for their second in-city matchup in as many games.
Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish will play in their first away game of the month when they travel to Savannah on Thursday.
