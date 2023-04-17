It was a special Monday afternoon for Central athlete Katie Miller, who signed her letter of intent to continue her academic and volleyball career at Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa.
The NAIA university is 68-acres and is known for their successful sports programs. When Miller took her official visit to the university, she knew right away she was home.
“I just really fell in love with the campus, fell in love with, like, the coaches and the players, and I just thought, like, the team culture was really good from what I saw,” Miller said. “I just felt really connected to the school already when I visited, so that's why I chose it.”
Miller will join a Mustangs team that is rebuilding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The squad finished 11-20 in the 2022 season, but ended the season showing potential.
Morningside head coach Jessica Squier knows the struggles of recruiting while rebuilding and was happy when a talent like Miller decided to fully commit to the program. This new opportunity presents a fun challenge.
“I'm excited to see how this season goes and how the record can change from previous years,” Miller said. “I’m really excited that I can make an impact on the team … I'm just excited to make an impact.”
Miller plays the middle backer or outside hitter position. The Mustangs are a fairly young team coming into the 2023 season as they have two seniors on an 18-athlete roster. Miller ended her senior year with 1st Team All-City, 1st Team All-Conference and 2nd Team All-District nods.
As she begins her new chapter in life, Miller is ready to get out and see what the world has to offer.
“It's three and a half hours away, so I'm excited to start a new chapter in a new town,” Miller said. “I'm not going to know anyone at Morningside, so just having new friends, new coaches and like a new team, I'm just really excited for that. I know my family and friends are going to be supporting me along the way.”
