Katie Miller

Central senior Katie Miller signs her national letter of intent to play volleyball at Morningside University on April 17 in her home. 

 By Calvin Silvers News-Press NOW

It was a special Monday afternoon for Central athlete Katie Miller, who signed her letter of intent to continue her academic and volleyball career at Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa.

The NAIA university is 68-acres and is known for their successful sports programs. When Miller took her official visit to the university, she knew right away she was home.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.